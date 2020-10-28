Earnings results for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Fastly last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company earned $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Fastly has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. Fastly has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fastly in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.46, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.68%. The high price target for FSLY is $105.00 and the low price target for FSLY is $24.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fastly has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.08, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.46, Fastly has a forecasted downside of 2.7% from its current price of $74.46. Fastly has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly does not currently pay a dividend. Fastly does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

In the past three months, Fastly insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $181,960,271.00 in company stock. Only 24.33% of the stock of Fastly is held by insiders. 61.15% of the stock of Fastly is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY



Earnings for Fastly are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Fastly is -135.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fastly is -135.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fastly has a P/B Ratio of 27.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here