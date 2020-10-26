Earnings results for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

FB Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.26. The company earned $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. FB Financial has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. FB Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FB Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.19%. The high price target for FBK is $44.00 and the low price target for FBK is $18.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial has a dividend yield of 1.18%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FB Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of FB Financial is 12.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.59% next year. This indicates that FB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

In the past three months, FB Financial insiders have bought 111.21% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $682,938.00 in company stock and sold $323,342.00 in company stock. 45.20% of the stock of FB Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 56.79% of the stock of FB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK



Earnings for FB Financial are expected to grow by 4.83% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $2.17 per share. The P/E ratio of FB Financial is 14.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of FB Financial is 14.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. FB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

