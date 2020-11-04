Earnings results for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.17.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The business earned $59.62 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.60%. The high price target for AGM is $87.00 and the low price target for AGM is $87.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.00, Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a forecasted upside of 32.6% from its current price of $65.61. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.88%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

In the past three months, Federal Agricultural Mortgage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,175,295.00 in company stock. Only 1.89% of the stock of Federal Agricultural Mortgage is held by insiders. 58.33% of the stock of Federal Agricultural Mortgage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM



The P/E ratio of Federal Agricultural Mortgage is 8.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Federal Agricultural Mortgage is 8.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

