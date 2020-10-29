Earnings results for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Federal Signal last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Federal Signal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Federal Signal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.60%. The high price target for FSS is $34.00 and the low price target for FSS is $31.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Federal Signal has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, Federal Signal has a forecasted upside of 13.6% from its current price of $29.05. Federal Signal has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal has a dividend yield of 1.05%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Federal Signal has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Federal Signal is 17.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Federal Signal will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.39% next year. This indicates that Federal Signal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

In the past three months, Federal Signal insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $833,250.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Federal Signal is held by insiders. 89.61% of the stock of Federal Signal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS



Earnings for Federal Signal are expected to grow by 13.58% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Federal Signal is 17.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Federal Signal is 17.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 22.49. Federal Signal has a PEG Ratio of 1.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Federal Signal has a P/B Ratio of 2.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

