Earnings results for Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Federated Hermes last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm earned $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes has generated $2.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Federated Hermes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Federated Hermes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.93%. The high price target for FHI is $29.00 and the low price target for FHI is $24.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Federated Hermes has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.20, Federated Hermes has a forecasted upside of 19.9% from its current price of $22.68. Federated Hermes has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.59%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Federated Hermes does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Federated Hermes is 40.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Federated Hermes will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.86% next year. This indicates that Federated Hermes will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

In the past three months, Federated Hermes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,019.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Federated Hermes is held by insiders. 79.13% of the stock of Federated Hermes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Federated Hermes are expected to decrease by -9.47% in the coming year, from $2.85 to $2.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Federated Hermes is 7.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Federated Hermes is 7.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. Federated Hermes has a PEG Ratio of 0.91. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Federated Hermes has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

