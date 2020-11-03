Earnings results for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

Ferrari last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.5. Ferrari has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ferrari in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $201.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.97%. The high price target for RACE is $265.00 and the low price target for RACE is $108.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ferrari has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $201.44, Ferrari has a forecasted upside of 10.0% from its current price of $183.18. Ferrari has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari does not currently pay a dividend. Ferrari has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

In the past three months, Ferrari insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.28% of the stock of Ferrari is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE



Earnings for Ferrari are expected to grow by 40.40% in the coming year, from $3.02 to $4.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Ferrari is 60.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Ferrari is 60.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 40.61. Ferrari has a PEG Ratio of 5.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ferrari has a P/B Ratio of 20.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

