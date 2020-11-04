Earnings results for Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Ferro last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. Its revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferro has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. Ferro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. Ferro will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ferro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.89%. The high price target for FOE is $14.00 and the low price target for FOE is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ferro has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Ferro has a forecasted downside of 1.9% from its current price of $13.76. Ferro has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro does not currently pay a dividend. Ferro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

In the past three months, Ferro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.95% of the stock of Ferro is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ferro (NYSE:FOE



Earnings for Ferro are expected to grow by 41.67% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Ferro is -196.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ferro has a PEG Ratio of 2.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ferro has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

