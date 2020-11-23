Earnings results for Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Ferroglobe last released its quarterly earnings results on August 31st, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company earned $250 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ferroglobe has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Dividend Strength: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe does not currently pay a dividend. Ferroglobe does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

In the past three months, Ferroglobe insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.07% of the stock of Ferroglobe is held by insiders. Only 24.13% of the stock of Ferroglobe is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM



The P/E ratio of Ferroglobe is -0.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ferroglobe has a P/B Ratio of 0.26. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

