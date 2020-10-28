Earnings results for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.93%. The high price target for FCAU is $16.00 and the low price target for FCAU is $16.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a forecasted upside of 23.9% from its current price of $12.91. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles does not currently pay a dividend. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

In the past three months, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.60% of the stock of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU



Earnings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are expected to grow by 289.47% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $2.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is -13.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is -13.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a PEG Ratio of 10.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

