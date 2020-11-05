Earnings results for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

FibroGen last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.31. The business earned $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FibroGen has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. FibroGen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FibroGen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.38%. The high price target for FGEN is $90.00 and the low price target for FGEN is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FibroGen has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.60, FibroGen has a forecasted upside of 42.4% from its current price of $41.86. FibroGen has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

FibroGen does not currently pay a dividend. FibroGen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, FibroGen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,554,175.00 in company stock. Only 3.39% of the stock of FibroGen is held by insiders. 73.51% of the stock of FibroGen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for FibroGen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.57) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of FibroGen is -11.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FibroGen is -11.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FibroGen has a P/B Ratio of 6.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

