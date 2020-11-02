Earnings results for Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.84%. The high price target for CPAC is $8.50 and the low price target for CPAC is $8.50. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a forecasted upside of 11.8% from its current price of $7.60. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.42%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is 106.52%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will have a dividend payout ratio of 700.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is held by insiders. Only 0.33% of the stock of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is held by institutions.

Earnings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. are expected to grow by 250.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is 69.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is 69.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 28.91. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

