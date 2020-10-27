Earnings results for Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/28/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $13.53 million during the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 5 years.

In the past three months, Fidelity D&D Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.89% of the stock of Fidelity D&D Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 13.49% of the stock of Fidelity D&D Bancorp is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Fidelity D&D Bancorp is 21.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Fidelity D&D Bancorp is 21.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

