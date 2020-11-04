Earnings results for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Fidelity National Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Its revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Financial has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Fidelity National Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.79%. The high price target for FNF is $50.00 and the low price target for FNF is $29.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Fidelity National Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fidelity National Financial is 38.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fidelity National Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.67% next year. This indicates that Fidelity National Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

In the past three months, Fidelity National Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,695,175.00 in company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Fidelity National Financial is held by insiders. 79.00% of the stock of Fidelity National Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF



Earnings for Fidelity National Financial are expected to grow by 0.25% in the coming year, from $4.03 to $4.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Fidelity National Financial is 10.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Fidelity National Financial is 10.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Fidelity National Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

