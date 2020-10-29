Earnings results for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.43.

Fidelity National Information Services last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Its revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has generated $5.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.6. Fidelity National Information Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $161.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.14%. The high price target for FIS is $194.00 and the low price target for FIS is $128.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 22 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fidelity National Information Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 22 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $161.85, Fidelity National Information Services has a forecasted upside of 22.1% from its current price of $132.51. Fidelity National Information Services has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend yield of 1.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fidelity National Information Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fidelity National Information Services is 24.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fidelity National Information Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.02% next year. This indicates that Fidelity National Information Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

In the past three months, Fidelity National Information Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,686,182.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Fidelity National Information Services is held by insiders. 89.82% of the stock of Fidelity National Information Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS



Earnings for Fidelity National Information Services are expected to grow by 21.76% in the coming year, from $5.47 to $6.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Fidelity National Information Services is 1,656.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Fidelity National Information Services is 1,656.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. Fidelity National Information Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fidelity National Information Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here