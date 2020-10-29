Earnings results for Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Fidus Investment last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Fidus Investment has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Fidus Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fidus Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.64%. The high price target for FDUS is $14.00 and the low price target for FDUS is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fidus Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Fidus Investment has a forecasted upside of 13.6% from its current price of $10.12. Fidus Investment has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.43%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Fidus Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fidus Investment is 83.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Fidus Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 86.96% in the coming year. This indicates that Fidus Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

In the past three months, Fidus Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Fidus Investment is held by insiders. Only 26.22% of the stock of Fidus Investment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS



Earnings for Fidus Investment are expected to decrease by -0.72% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Fidus Investment is 16.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Fidus Investment is 16.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Fidus Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

