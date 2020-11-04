Earnings results for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Fiesta Restaurant Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year. Fiesta Restaurant Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fiesta Restaurant Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.31%. The high price target for FRGI is $13.00 and the low price target for FRGI is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fiesta Restaurant Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a forecasted upside of 21.3% from its current price of $9.48. Fiesta Restaurant Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group does not currently pay a dividend. Fiesta Restaurant Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

In the past three months, Fiesta Restaurant Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Fiesta Restaurant Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI



Earnings for Fiesta Restaurant Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Fiesta Restaurant Group is -4.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fiesta Restaurant Group is -4.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

