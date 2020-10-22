Earnings results for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company earned $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fifth Third Bancorp has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Fifth Third Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.26%. The high price target for FITB is $32.00 and the low price target for FITB is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fifth Third Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.50, Fifth Third Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 4.3% from its current price of $23.50. Fifth Third Bancorp has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.55%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Fifth Third Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fifth Third Bancorp is 38.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fifth Third Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.92% next year. This indicates that Fifth Third Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

In the past three months, Fifth Third Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Fifth Third Bancorp is held by insiders. 78.51% of the stock of Fifth Third Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB



Earnings for Fifth Third Bancorp are expected to grow by 26.06% in the coming year, from $1.65 to $2.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Fifth Third Bancorp is 12.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Fifth Third Bancorp is 12.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 1.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fifth Third Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here