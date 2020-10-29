Earnings results for Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Financial Institutions last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. Financial Institutions has generated $2.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Financial Institutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Financial Institutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.50%. The high price target for FISI is $23.00 and the low price target for FISI is $22.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Financial Institutions has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, Financial Institutions has a forecasted upside of 42.5% from its current price of $15.79. Financial Institutions has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.50%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Financial Institutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Financial Institutions is 35.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Financial Institutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.43% next year. This indicates that Financial Institutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

In the past three months, Financial Institutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.03% of the stock of Financial Institutions is held by insiders. 73.70% of the stock of Financial Institutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI



Earnings for Financial Institutions are expected to grow by 13.71% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Financial Institutions is 6.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Financial Institutions is 6.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Financial Institutions has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

