Earnings results for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

FireEye last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company earned $230 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. Its revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. FireEye has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. FireEye has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FireEye in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.96, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.89%. The high price target for FEYE is $23.00 and the low price target for FEYE is $14.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FireEye has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.96, FireEye has a forecasted upside of 19.9% from its current price of $14.15. FireEye has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye does not currently pay a dividend. FireEye does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

In the past three months, FireEye insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $698,981.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of FireEye is held by insiders. 76.08% of the stock of FireEye is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE



Earnings for FireEye are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of FireEye is -12.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FireEye is -12.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FireEye has a P/B Ratio of 4.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

