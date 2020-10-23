Earnings results for First American Financial (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Ohio Valley Banc last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Ohio Valley Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Ohio Valley Banc pays a meaningful dividend of 3.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ohio Valley Banc has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Ohio Valley Banc insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,508.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.68% of the stock of Ohio Valley Banc is held by insiders. Only 18.85% of the stock of Ohio Valley Banc is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Ohio Valley Banc is 12.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Ohio Valley Banc is 12.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Ohio Valley Banc has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

