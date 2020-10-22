Earnings results for First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Corporation (The) is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6400000000000001.

First American Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. First American Financial has generated $5.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. First American Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First American Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.94%. The high price target for FAF is $74.00 and the low price target for FAF is $48.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First American Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.80, First American Financial has a forecasted upside of 15.9% from its current price of $51.58. First American Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First American Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First American Financial is 30.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First American Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.51% next year. This indicates that First American Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

In the past three months, First American Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of First American Financial is held by insiders. 83.38% of the stock of First American Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF



Earnings for First American Financial are expected to decrease by -1.93% in the coming year, from $4.66 to $4.57 per share. The P/E ratio of First American Financial is 9.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of First American Financial is 9.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. First American Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here