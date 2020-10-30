Earnings results for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

First BanCorp. last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company earned $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. First BanCorp. has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. First BanCorp. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First BanCorp. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.86%. The high price target for FBP is $7.00 and the low price target for FBP is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First BanCorp. has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, First BanCorp. has a forecasted upside of 7.9% from its current price of $6.49. First BanCorp. has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. pays a meaningful dividend of 3.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First BanCorp. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First BanCorp. is 26.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First BanCorp. will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.74% next year. This indicates that First BanCorp. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

In the past three months, First BanCorp. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.13% of the stock of First BanCorp. is held by insiders. 89.74% of the stock of First BanCorp. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP



Earnings for First BanCorp. are expected to grow by 155.56% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of First BanCorp. is 13.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of First BanCorp. is 13.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.58. First BanCorp. has a PEG Ratio of 2.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. First BanCorp. has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here