Owens & Minor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Owens & Minor last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Its revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year. Owens & Minor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Owens & Minor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.71%. The high price target for OMI is $34.00 and the low price target for OMI is $9.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Owens & Minor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.92, Owens & Minor has a forecasted downside of 20.7% from its current price of $25.12. Owens & Minor has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Owens & Minor has a dividend yield of 0.04%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Owens & Minor has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Owens & Minor is 1.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Owens & Minor will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.48% next year. This indicates that Owens & Minor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Owens & Minor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.15% of the stock of Owens & Minor is held by insiders. 87.99% of the stock of Owens & Minor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Owens & Minor are expected to grow by 13.11% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Owens & Minor is -14.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Owens & Minor is -14.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Owens & Minor has a PEG Ratio of 0.30. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Owens & Minor has a P/B Ratio of 3.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

