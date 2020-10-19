Earnings results for First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/19/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

First Bancshares last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. First Bancshares has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 19th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.06%. The high price target for FBMS is $36.00 and the low price target for FBMS is $36.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Bancshares is 14.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.75% next year. This indicates that First Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

In the past three months, First Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.29% of the stock of First Bancshares is held by insiders. 57.94% of the stock of First Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS



Earnings for First Bancshares are expected to grow by 18.69% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.54 per share. The P/E ratio of First Bancshares is 9.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of First Bancshares is 9.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. First Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

