Earnings results for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

First Bank last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. First Bank has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. First Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.37%. The high price target for FRBA is $11.00 and the low price target for FRBA is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Bank is 16.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.19% next year. This indicates that First Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

In the past three months, First Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.59% of the stock of First Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA



Earnings for First Bank are expected to grow by 10.98% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of First Bank is 9.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of First Bank is 9.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41.

