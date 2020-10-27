Earnings results for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

First Busey last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. The firm earned $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million. First Busey has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. First Busey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Busey in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.84%. The high price target for BUSE is $29.00 and the low price target for BUSE is $22.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Busey has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, First Busey has a forecasted upside of 37.8% from its current price of $18.50. First Busey has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.71%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. First Busey does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of First Busey is 40.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Busey will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.27% next year. This indicates that First Busey will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

In the past three months, First Busey insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $554,030.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.50% of the stock of First Busey is held by insiders. 46.82% of the stock of First Busey is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE



Earnings for First Busey are expected to decrease by -9.32% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.46 per share. The P/E ratio of First Busey is 10.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of First Busey is 10.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. First Busey has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

