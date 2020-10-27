Earnings results for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

First Commonwealth Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. First Commonwealth Financial has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. First Commonwealth Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.11%. The high price target for FCF is $10.00 and the low price target for FCF is $9.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Commonwealth Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.20, First Commonwealth Financial has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $9.01. First Commonwealth Financial has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.82%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. First Commonwealth Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Commonwealth Financial is 40.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Commonwealth Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.01% next year. This indicates that First Commonwealth Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

In the past three months, First Commonwealth Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.53% of the stock of First Commonwealth Financial is held by insiders. 68.74% of the stock of First Commonwealth Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF



Earnings for First Commonwealth Financial are expected to grow by 12.16% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of First Commonwealth Financial is 10.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of First Commonwealth Financial is 10.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. First Commonwealth Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

