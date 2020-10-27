Earnings results for First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

First Community Bankshares last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. First Community Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Community Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.85%. The high price target for FCBC is $19.00 and the low price target for FCBC is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Community Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, First Community Bankshares has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $19.76. First Community Bankshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

First Community Bankshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.91%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. First Community Bankshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of First Community Bankshares is 45.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Community Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.82% next year. This indicates that First Community Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, First Community Bankshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $183,761.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.88% of the stock of First Community Bankshares is held by insiders. 40.39% of the stock of First Community Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for First Community Bankshares are expected to decrease by -3.95% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.70 per share. The P/E ratio of First Community Bankshares is 9.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of First Community Bankshares is 9.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. First Community Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

