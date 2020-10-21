Earnings results for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/21/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

First Community last issued its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. First Community has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. First Community has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Community in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.95%. The high price target for FCCO is $17.50 and the low price target for FCCO is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Community has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.63, First Community has a forecasted upside of 19.9% from its current price of $13.86. First Community has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community pays a meaningful dividend of 3.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Community has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Community is 33.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Community will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.71% next year. This indicates that First Community will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

In the past three months, First Community insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $17,693.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.96% of the stock of First Community is held by insiders. 53.83% of the stock of First Community is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO



Earnings for First Community are expected to decrease by -10.26% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of First Community is 10.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of First Community is 10.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. First Community has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here