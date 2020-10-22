Earnings results for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

First Financial Bancorp. last announced its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. First Financial Bancorp. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Financial Bancorp. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.53%. The high price target for FFBC is $13.50 and the low price target for FFBC is $13.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Financial Bancorp. has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.75, First Financial Bancorp. has a forecasted upside of 35.4% from its current price of $13.85. First Financial Bancorp. has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

First Financial Bancorp. is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.71%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. First Financial Bancorp. has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Financial Bancorp. is 42.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, First Financial Bancorp. will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.67% in the coming year. This indicates that First Financial Bancorp. may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, First Financial Bancorp. insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $45,273.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of First Financial Bancorp. is held by insiders. 73.90% of the stock of First Financial Bancorp. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for First Financial Bancorp. are expected to decrease by -18.92% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of First Financial Bancorp. is 8.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of First Financial Bancorp. is 8.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. First Financial Bancorp. has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

