Earnings results for First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corporation Indiana is estimated to report earnings on 10/30/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

First Financial last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. First Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for First Financial.

Dividend Strength: First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of First Financial is 27.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.00% next year. This indicates that First Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

In the past three months, First Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $61,960.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.85% of the stock of First Financial is held by insiders. 59.72% of the stock of First Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF



Earnings for First Financial are expected to decrease by -22.16% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of First Financial is 9.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of First Financial is 9.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.58. First Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

