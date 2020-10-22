Earnings results for First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

First Financial Northwest last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. First Financial Northwest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

First Financial Northwest is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. First Financial Northwest has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Financial Northwest is 38.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Financial Northwest will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.97% next year. This indicates that First Financial Northwest will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, First Financial Northwest insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.53% of the stock of First Financial Northwest is held by insiders. 43.30% of the stock of First Financial Northwest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for First Financial Northwest are expected to decrease by -6.76% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of First Financial Northwest is 10.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of First Financial Northwest is 10.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. First Financial Northwest has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

