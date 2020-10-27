Earnings results for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

First Foundation last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. First Foundation has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. First Foundation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Foundation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.47%. The high price target for FFWM is $21.00 and the low price target for FFWM is $13.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation pays a meaningful dividend of 1.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Foundation has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Foundation is 22.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Foundation will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.77% next year. This indicates that First Foundation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

In the past three months, First Foundation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.90% of the stock of First Foundation is held by insiders. 62.13% of the stock of First Foundation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM



Earnings for First Foundation are expected to grow by 1.83% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.67 per share. The P/E ratio of First Foundation is 10.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of First Foundation is 10.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. First Foundation has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

