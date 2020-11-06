Earnings results for First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/06/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

First Guaranty Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. First Guaranty Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 6th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

First Guaranty Bancshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.30%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. First Guaranty Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Guaranty Bancshares is 43.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Guaranty Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.41% next year. This indicates that First Guaranty Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, First Guaranty Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.40% of the stock of First Guaranty Bancshares is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.12% of the stock of First Guaranty Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings for First Guaranty Bancshares are expected to decrease by -14.01% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of First Guaranty Bancshares is 8.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of First Guaranty Bancshares is 8.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.56. First Guaranty Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

