Earnings results for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

First Hawaiian last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm earned $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. First Hawaiian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Hawaiian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.41%. The high price target for FHB is $31.00 and the low price target for FHB is $13.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Hawaiian has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.86, First Hawaiian has a forecasted upside of 18.4% from its current price of $16.77. First Hawaiian has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.44%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. First Hawaiian has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Hawaiian is 47.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, First Hawaiian will have a dividend payout ratio of 77.04% in the coming year. This indicates that First Hawaiian may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

In the past three months, First Hawaiian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of First Hawaiian is held by insiders. 99.12% of the stock of First Hawaiian is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB



Earnings for First Hawaiian are expected to grow by 22.73% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of First Hawaiian is 10.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of First Hawaiian is 10.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. First Hawaiian has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

