Earnings results for First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

First Horizon National last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 17th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm earned $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. First Horizon National has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. First Horizon National has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Horizon National in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.19%. The high price target for FHN is $20.00 and the low price target for FHN is $10.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Horizon National has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.85, First Horizon National has a forecasted upside of 12.2% from its current price of $11.45. First Horizon National has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. First Horizon National has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Horizon National is 36.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Horizon National will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.51% next year. This indicates that First Horizon National will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

In the past three months, First Horizon National insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of First Horizon National is held by insiders. 99.05% of the stock of First Horizon National is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN



Earnings for First Horizon National are expected to grow by 67.53% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of First Horizon National is 12.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of First Horizon National is 12.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. First Horizon National has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

