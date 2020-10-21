Earnings results for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. First Industrial Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.81%. The high price target for FR is $47.00 and the low price target for FR is $10.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.43%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Industrial Realty Trust has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Industrial Realty Trust is 57.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Industrial Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.05% next year. This indicates that First Industrial Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

In the past three months, First Industrial Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.29% of the stock of First Industrial Realty Trust is held by insiders. 96.11% of the stock of First Industrial Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR



Earnings for First Industrial Realty Trust are expected to grow by 2.78% in the coming year, from $1.80 to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of First Industrial Realty Trust is 21.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of First Industrial Realty Trust is 21.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. First Industrial Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

