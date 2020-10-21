Earnings results for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

First Internet Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. First Internet Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Internet Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.39%. The high price target for INBK is $30.00 and the low price target for INBK is $19.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Internet Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, First Internet Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 47.4% from its current price of $17.64. First Internet Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend yield of 1.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Internet Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Internet Bancorp is 9.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Internet Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.32% next year. This indicates that First Internet Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

In the past three months, First Internet Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $29,980.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of First Internet Bancorp is held by insiders. 71.27% of the stock of First Internet Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK



Earnings for First Internet Bancorp are expected to grow by 10.42% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of First Internet Bancorp is 7.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of First Internet Bancorp is 7.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. First Internet Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here