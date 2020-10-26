Earnings results for First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

First Interstate Bancsystem last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm earned $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. First Interstate Bancsystem has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Interstate Bancsystem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.45%. The high price target for FIBK is $39.00 and the low price target for FIBK is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Interstate Bancsystem has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem pays a meaningful dividend of 3.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Interstate Bancsystem has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Interstate Bancsystem is 44.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Interstate Bancsystem will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.39% next year. This indicates that First Interstate Bancsystem will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

In the past three months, First Interstate Bancsystem insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $364,100.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 21.99% of the stock of First Interstate Bancsystem is held by insiders. 51.08% of the stock of First Interstate Bancsystem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK



Earnings for First Interstate Bancsystem are expected to decrease by -8.40% in the coming year, from $2.50 to $2.29 per share. The P/E ratio of First Interstate Bancsystem is 14.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of First Interstate Bancsystem is 14.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. First Interstate Bancsystem has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

