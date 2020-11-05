Earnings results for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 11/05/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

First Majestic Silver last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business earned $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. First Majestic Silver has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year. First Majestic Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 5th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Majestic Silver in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.00%. The high price target for AG is $16.00 and the low price target for AG is $2.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Majestic Silver has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver does not currently pay a dividend. First Majestic Silver does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

In the past three months, First Majestic Silver insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.85% of the stock of First Majestic Silver is held by insiders. Only 31.09% of the stock of First Majestic Silver is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)



Earnings for First Majestic Silver are expected to grow by 316.67% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of First Majestic Silver is -29.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. First Majestic Silver has a P/B Ratio of 3.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

