Earnings results for First Merchants (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

BWX Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. Its revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. BWX Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First Merchants (NYSE:BWXT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BWX Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.07%. The high price target for BWXT is $72.00 and the low price target for BWXT is $60.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BWX Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.80, BWX Technologies has a forecasted upside of 25.1% from its current price of $55.01. BWX Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Merchants (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies has a dividend yield of 1.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BWX Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BWX Technologies is 29.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BWX Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.90% next year. This indicates that BWX Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Merchants (NYSE:BWXT)

In the past three months, BWX Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $486,364.00 in company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of BWX Technologies is held by insiders. 98.50% of the stock of BWX Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Merchants (NYSE:BWXT



Earnings for BWX Technologies are expected to grow by 9.28% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $3.18 per share. The P/E ratio of BWX Technologies is 19.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of BWX Technologies is 19.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. BWX Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BWX Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 12.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

