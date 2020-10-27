Earnings results for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

First Merchants last released its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. First Merchants has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. First Merchants has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Merchants in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.66%. The high price target for FRME is $29.00 and the low price target for FRME is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Merchants has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, First Merchants has a forecasted upside of 5.7% from its current price of $26.50. First Merchants has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants pays a meaningful dividend of 3.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Merchants does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of First Merchants is 30.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Merchants will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.29% next year. This indicates that First Merchants will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

In the past three months, First Merchants insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,003.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of First Merchants is held by insiders. 71.48% of the stock of First Merchants is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME



Earnings for First Merchants are expected to decrease by -13.17% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of First Merchants is 9.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of First Merchants is 9.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. First Merchants has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

