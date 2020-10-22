Earnings results for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

First Mid Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.03 million. First Mid Bancshares has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. First Mid Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Mid Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.83%. The high price target for FMBH is $33.00 and the low price target for FMBH is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Mid Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.50, First Mid Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 18.8% from its current price of $27.35. First Mid Bancshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Mid Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Mid Bancshares is 27.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Mid Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.52% next year. This indicates that First Mid Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

In the past three months, First Mid Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.50% of the stock of First Mid Bancshares is held by insiders. Only 34.41% of the stock of First Mid Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH



Earnings for First Mid Bancshares are expected to decrease by -3.15% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.46 per share. The P/E ratio of First Mid Bancshares is 10.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of First Mid Bancshares is 10.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. First Mid Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

