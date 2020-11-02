Earnings results for First National (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

DSP Group last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28 million. DSP Group has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year. DSP Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First National (NASDAQ:DSPG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DSP Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.52%. The high price target for DSPG is $25.00 and the low price target for DSPG is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DSP Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.67, DSP Group has a forecasted upside of 64.5% from its current price of $13.17. DSP Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First National (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group does not currently pay a dividend. DSP Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: First National (NASDAQ:DSPG)

In the past three months, DSP Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.05% of the stock of DSP Group is held by insiders. 86.37% of the stock of DSP Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First National (NASDAQ:DSPG



Earnings for DSP Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of DSP Group is -94.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DSP Group is -94.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DSP Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

