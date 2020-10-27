Earnings results for First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/28/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

First National last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. First National has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4.

Analyst Opinion on First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

Dividend Strength: First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National pays a meaningful dividend of 3.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First National does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

In the past three months, First National insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $28,854.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 10.93% of the stock of First National is held by insiders. Only 6.17% of the stock of First National is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC



The P/E ratio of First National is 10.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of First National is 10.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. First National has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here