Earnings results for First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

First Northwest BanCorp last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $14.22 million during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. First Northwest BanCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Dividend Strength: First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest BanCorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Northwest BanCorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

In the past three months, First Northwest BanCorp insiders have bought 3,312.33% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $110,730.00 in company stock and sold $3,245.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of First Northwest BanCorp is held by insiders. 53.28% of the stock of First Northwest BanCorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB



The P/E ratio of First Northwest BanCorp is 15.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of First Northwest BanCorp is 15.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. First Northwest BanCorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here