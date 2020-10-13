Earnings results for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK is expected* to report earnings on 10/13/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

First Republic Bank last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 14th, 2020. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm earned $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. Its revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. First Republic Bank has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. First Republic Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Republic Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.94%. The high price target for FRC is $140.00 and the low price target for FRC is $85.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Republic Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.35, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $113.13, First Republic Bank has a forecasted downside of 9.9% from its current price of $125.61. First Republic Bank has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank has a dividend yield of 0.65%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Republic Bank has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Republic Bank is 15.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Republic Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.96% next year. This indicates that First Republic Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

In the past three months, First Republic Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 95.70% of the stock of First Republic Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC



Earnings for First Republic Bank are expected to grow by 5.52% in the coming year, from $5.43 to $5.73 per share. The P/E ratio of First Republic Bank is 23.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.90. The P/E ratio of First Republic Bank is 23.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.93. First Republic Bank has a PEG Ratio of 2.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. First Republic Bank has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

