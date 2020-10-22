Earnings results for First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

First Western Financial last announced its earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.90. The firm earned $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 million. First Western Financial has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. First Western Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Western Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.40%. The high price target for MYFW is $21.00 and the low price target for MYFW is $15.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Western Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, First Western Financial has a forecasted upside of 26.4% from its current price of $14.24. First Western Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial does not currently pay a dividend. First Western Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

In the past three months, First Western Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $308,351.00 in company stock. Only 23.90% of the stock of First Western Financial is held by insiders. 43.43% of the stock of First Western Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW



Earnings for First Western Financial are expected to decrease by -36.29% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $1.51 per share. The P/E ratio of First Western Financial is 7.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of First Western Financial is 7.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. First Western Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

