Earnings results for FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

FirstCash last posted its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstCash has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. FirstCash has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FirstCash in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.36%. The high price target for FCFS is $80.00 and the low price target for FCFS is $74.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash pays a meaningful dividend of 1.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FirstCash has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years.

Insiders buying/selling: FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS)

In the past three months, FirstCash insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.83% of the stock of FirstCash is held by insiders. 95.30% of the stock of FirstCash is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

