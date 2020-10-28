Earnings results for FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

FirstService last announced its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. The company earned $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. FirstService has generated ($6.51) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.4. FirstService has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FirstService in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.08%. The high price target for FSV is $150.00 and the low price target for FSV is $93.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FirstService has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $116.33, FirstService has a forecasted downside of 9.1% from its current price of $127.95. FirstService has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService has a dividend yield of 0.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FirstService has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. Based on earnings estimates, FirstService will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.67% next year. This indicates that FirstService will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

In the past three months, FirstService insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 84.23% of the stock of FirstService is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV



Earnings for FirstService are expected to grow by 39.31% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $2.02 per share. The P/E ratio of FirstService is 91.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of FirstService is 91.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. FirstService has a P/B Ratio of 12.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here